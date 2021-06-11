Solo exhibit of glass and ceramics starts in Tehran

TEHRAN – A solo exhibition of glass and ceramics has opened its doors to the public at the Glass and Ceramic Museum of Iran.

Launched on the occasion of the World Day of Handicrafts, the exhibit showcases 50 works by Iranian artisan Fahimeh Heydari, IRNA reported on Friday.

Also known as Abgineh Museum, the museum offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

The two-story octagonal structure itself retains a lot of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with 19th-century European motifs.

It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

AFM