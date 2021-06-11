Lipar Wetland: pink treasure of southeastern Iran

TEHRAN – Lipar Wetland, also known as Pink Wetland, is one of the unique natural attractions of the southeastern city of Chabahar, competing with only four similar wetlands in the world.

The pink wetland of Lipar is located just 200 meters from the northern edge of the Sea of Oman and south of a namesake village in Chabahar, in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The wetland is one of the alluring natural attractions of the area where those who are fond of the marine environment can catch a glimpse of beautiful scenery. What stands out about the wetland is its water which looks pink.

Lipar Wetland looks pink because of the presence of planktons. The abundance of organic and mineral matters, which flow through the rivers and firths in Lipar Wetland, increase the amount of biological process in some seasons of the year.

This body of water is home to a large number of species, flora, and fauna, which is a suitable destination for birdwatching.

The prominent species of bird of Lipar Wetland are coot, phoenicopterus, grebes, great egret, grey heron, sandgrouse, See-see partridge, Grey francolin, Tawny eagle, Eurasian teal, kestrel, and Western swamphen.

Sistan-Baluchestan province especially Chabahar city has a unique variety of tourist attractions. Pristine and beautiful beaches, ports, and mangrove forests are just a little of this beautiful nature.

FB/MG