What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Samira Alikhanzadeh are currently on view in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 9 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.



Painting

* An exhibition of painting by Shiva Yurdkhani is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until June 23 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Vista Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sara Motamednia.

Entitled “Mortal”, the exhibition will run until June 21 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Roshanak Rezaimehr and Atefeh Jalali are showcasing their latest paintings in a joint exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Awakening Illusion” will run until June 16 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Leila Banki is displaying her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 22 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Aran Gallery is currently hanging paintings by Parisa Hejazi and Manijeh Hejazi in a joint exhibition.

The exhibition will run until June 25 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Paintings by Reza Shafhi are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Recent Paintings” will run until June 22 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings on popular Iranian vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian by a group of artists, including Sana Mirzai, Fatemeh Alavi, Zahra Akbari, Simin Goli, Narges Ahmadi, Hana Arbabi, Mehri Jafari and Sahar Mokhtari, are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 16 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to a joint exhibition of paintings by Hanieh Darbandi, Ali Rahimi and Hossein Vahabi.

The exhibition entitled “Someone Has Been Sitting Here!” will be running until June 23 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Anita Hashemi, Farbod Farvan, Soheil Rad, Fatemeh Termshir, Atefeh Termshir, Dorsa Basij and Sepehr Anvari are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Withered Years” will continue until June 22 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

