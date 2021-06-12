Discover thriving crafts village in northern Iran 

Siah Rudbar in northern Iran is a traditional hub of handwoven textile where the majority of its female residents are practicing crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. Located in Aliabad county of Golestan province, the village is home to tens of small and medium-sized workshops many of which are situated within house premises.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.