COVID-19 prevalence on a downward trend

TEHRAN – The spread of coronavirus is slowing down in Iran, as the daily toll has fallen to 115, the lowest figure since April.

Alireza Raeisi, the spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, said that currently, 13 cities in the country are at high-risk red zones, 12 of which are in the southern provinces.

Except for southern Hormozgan and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces, all the provinces are experiencing a downward trend in the prevalence of the pandemic, he added, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Over 360,000 passengers tested at borders

Some 360,824 passengers have so far been screened for coronavirus by thermal tests at the country's official borders since March 10, Mehdi Valipour, head of Relief and Rescue Organization affiliated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has stated.

During the aforesaid period, IRCS forces have screened 360,824 passengers for COVID-19, 24,581 of whom with symptoms underwent PCR and 51,298 rapid tests, he said, IRNA reported.

He went on to lament that some 64 individuals, who tested positive, have so far been temporarily quarantined, under a plan to rapidly identify suspected cases of coronavirus and prevent the spread of new UK strain.

Some 431 members of the IRCS cooperate for carrying out the plan in 16 provinces across the country, Valipour concluded.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, a plan is being implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

Around 8,000 individuals enter the country via borders on a daily basis.

