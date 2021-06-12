Tehran theater to host “Mother Courage”

TEHRAN – A loose adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s 1939 political drama “Mother Courage and Her Children” will go on stage at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on Sunday.

Seyyed Hamidreza Hosseini is the director of the play entitled “Mother Courage”, which will be starring Mobin Ghazanfari, Nilufar Khorasani, Masumeh Ebadpur, Sajjad Taheri, Media Doshvarpasand, Masud Jahandideh, Negin Tayyebi, Seyyed Mehdi Roshan and Hosseini himself.

The story of “Mother Courage and Her Children” is not set in modern times but during the Thirty Years’ War of 1618–1648, which involved all the European states.

It follows the fortunes of Anna Fierling, nicknamed Mother Courage, a wily canteen woman with the Swedish Army, who is determined to make her living from the war. Over the course of the play, she loses all three of her children, Schweizerkas, Eilif and Kattrin, to the very war from which she tried to profit.

Translated into Persian by Mostafa Rahimi, the play, which is one of nine that Brecht wrote in an attempt to counter the rise of Fascism and Nazism, has been published by the Nilufar publishing house in Tehran.

“Some critics consider the play an extract of Brecht’s thoughts, and others deem it his masterpiece; some people also call it the greatest anti-war play of all time,” Rahimi said in his introduction to the play.

This play has also been presented by other Iranian directors, including Zahra Sabri, who staged it at Tehran’s Samandarian Hall in 2014.

She has also directed puppet shows of the play in Iranian and international festivals.

Four theatrical productions were produced in Switzerland and Germany from 1941 to 1952, the last three supervised and/or directed by Brecht, who had returned to East Germany from the United States.

Several years after Brecht’s death in 1959/1960, the play was adapted as a German film starring Helene Weigel, Brecht’s widow and a leading actress.

“Mother Courage” is considered by some to be the greatest play of the 20th century.

Photo: A poster for “Mother Courage”, which will be staged at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on Sunday.

