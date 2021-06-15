Exclusive exhibit of Iranian products to be held in Sulaymaniyah in late-June

TEHRAN- An exclusive exhibition of Iranian products will be held in Sulaymaniyah of Iraqi Kurdistan during June 22-26, a director in Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) announced.

Referring to the importance of the Iraqi Kurdistan market for Iranian products, Iraj Masoumi, the director-general of planning and trade events office of the TPO, said, "According to the license issued by the TPO in the past [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 20), the exclusive exhibition of the Iranian products will be held in Sulaymaniyah during June 22-26 by West Azarbaijan’s International and Permanent Exhibitions Company.”

“This exhibition will be located and held in a space of 6000 square meters and in a useful area of 2600 square meters with the participation of 84 companies from the big companies of our country”, the official stated.

The event is an exhibition of participants from various fields including construction industry, home appliances, food industry, automobiles and parts, medical equipment, home furniture and decoration, cosmetics, carpets and home textiles, printing and packaging, bags and shoes and clothing, industry, electricity, oil and gas, he added.

Iran had also held an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Sulaymaniyah in late January 2020.

Having over 500 kilometers of shared borders, Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan can use this capacity to expand their trade relations, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Iraq Naser Behzad said on the sidelines of that exhibit.

He described Sulaymaniyah as the gateway to Iraqi Kurdistan and said: "Due to the stability and security of this region, it is possible to transport goods from this center to other neighboring provinces such as Erbil, Halabja, Diyala and Kirkuk and even other areas of Iraq.”

“Having two official border crossings of Bashmaq and Parvizkhan and the great interest in Iranian goods in the region would be a reliable capacity for developing the two countries' trade relations,” he stated.

Pointing out the fact that currently half of the goods available in the Sulaymaniyah market are Iranian products, the official said: “Food products, carpet, plastic products, machinery, building materials, agricultural and technical services especially in the fields of transportation, construction and urban development are important priorities for contribution of Iranian companies in this market.”

More than 150 Iranian companies participated in the exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Sulaymaniyah to showcase their latest products and services in this market.

MA/MA