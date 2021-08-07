Iran says raising Kurdistan flag at Tehran airport was mistake
August 7, 2021 - 22:5
TEHRAN - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says raising the Kurdistan Region's flag upon the arrival of the KRG president was a mistake by the executive welcoming team stationed at Tehran airport.
Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran has always respected the territorial unity and integrity of Iraq, and has an unchangeable policy in this regard, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
