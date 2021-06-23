Five anti-Revolution terrorists murdered in Kurdistan province 

TEHRAN – In a report on its website released on Wednesday the state news agency IRNA announced that days before the June 18 presidential elections five members of an anti-revolution terrorist group were killed in the western province of Kurdistan province.

They were killed by local Basiji forces aligned to the Shahid Shahrmfar base.

The skirmishes with the anti-revolution groups took place in the Baneh and Sarvabad region.

According to the base, a few days before the presidential election the terrorist team intended to infiltrate and do sabotage acts during the elections, however in two special operations five of them were killed and three others injured.

It said some arms and technical equipment were also confiscated in the operations.

The local military base said it is warning the thugs that it will not allow the slightest harm or crime against the locals and if it notices the slightest move, it will give them a crushing response, IRNA reported.

PA/PA