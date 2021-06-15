Charity foundation plans to create 18,000 jobs

TEHRAN – The Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, plans to generate 18,000 jobs by reviving and developing 300 economic enterprises this year (began March 21), Seyyed Amir Hossein Madani, head of the Foundation, said.

Supporting 300 medium and large firms in order to revive, develop and increase production capacity with a total investment of 25 trillion rials (nearly $525 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) is on the agenda, he stated.

The revival and development of these medium and large enterprises, in addition to earning 20 trillion rials (about $476 million), will create jobs for 18,000 people, he added.

He further announced that last year (March 2020- March 2021), some 130 companies have been revived, and 10,000 direct and indirect jobs have been generated, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG