“Gabriel” competing in Istanbul Sultanbeyli short film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Yusef Kargar’s acclaimed movie “Gabriel” is competing in the Sultanbeyli International Short Film Competition, which is currently underway in Istanbul, Turkey.

The film is about a middle-aged man who lives with his son. His wife has been missing for some time. All the people are suspicious of her. One day news comes to him and he has to choose one: expediency or conscience?!

The film has been screened in numerous international festivals and has won some awards.

The 11th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan, selected “Gabriel” as best short in January.

It also won the award for best foreign narrative short at the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival in the U.S. in October 2020.

The Sultanbeyli Municipality is the main organizer of the festival, which opened on Tuesday and will be running until June 17.

Farnush Samadi, director of the acclaimed Iranian short “Gaze”, is a member of the jury at the festival.

Perihan Savas, Banu Sivaci, Faruk Guven, Feza Caldiran, Hakan Karsak, Emre Kizilirmak and Ana Castro are the other members of the jury.

Samadi was also on the panel of the International Migration Film Festival organized in Gaziantep, the capital of Gaziantep Province, in the western part of Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia Region, in June 2020.

Her “Gaze” was screened at numerous international events across the world. It is about a woman who witnesses something happening on the bus on her way back from work, but she has to decide whether to reveal it or not.

She has served as a juror in several other international events, including the 2018 Linz International Short Film Festival in Austria and the 17th Luciana Film Festival in the southern Italian city of Pisticci in 2016.

Photo: “Gabriel” by Iranian director Yusef Kargar.

MMS/YAW

