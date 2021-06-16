72 passengers infected with COVID-19 quarantined

TEHRAN – A total of 72 passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined at border facilities, Mehdi Valipour, head of Relief and Rescue Organization affiliated with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said on Wednesday.

Moreover, 371,756 passengers have so far been screened for coronavirus by thermal tests at the country's official borders since March 10, he added, IRNA reported.

During the aforesaid period, IRCS forces have conducted 27,043 PCR tests and 52,709 rapid tests, he noted.

Some 471 members of the IRCS cooperate for carrying out the plan in 16 provinces across the country, Valipour concluded.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, a plan is being implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

Around 8,000 individuals enter the country via borders on a daily basis.

Ban on flights

Iran has extended travel restrictions on flights to and from 15 countries due to a surge in the coronavirus disease, according to Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

The Islamic Republic has banned flights to India, Pakistan, France, Botswana, Brazil, Czech Republic, Iraq, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, South Africa, and Zambia aimed to curb the disease.

Iranian citizens without a negative coronavirus PCR test result are subject to medical screening and quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, while non-Iranian nationalities without the certificate are not allowed to enter the country.

All passengers are subject to the medical screening on arrival, and if they are suspected of having the disease, non-Iranian nationalities will be quarantined at a place specified by the Health Ministry at their own expense and Iranian citizens will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

MG