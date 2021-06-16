Biuk Mirzai portrays Fidel Castro in “A Guest from the Caribbean”

TEHRAN – Actor Biuk Mirzai takes on the role of Cuban political leader Fidel Castro in “A Guest from the Caribbean”, a romance drama under production by actor-cum-director Behzad Farahani.

Farahani has written the screenplay for the film, which is his directorial debut, based on his novel titled “A Guest from the Caribbean - A Night with Castro”

“A Guest from the Caribbean” is the story of an experienced tailor who falls in love with a widow whose husband has been executed.

Because of his lifelong friendship with her husband, the tailor cannot face the thought of betraying his old friend, and the widow’s loyalty to her late husband also becomes another obstacle in triggering the love between the surviving couple.

In a summary of the novel, Farahani writes: “This hidden love is the unfinished story of many Eastern men and women. One must explore the Eastern philosophy to find the consequences of such love affairs.”

His daughter, Shaqayeq, and son, Azarkhsh, Reza Babak also star in the movie, which is being produced by Shahram Gilabadi.

76-year-old Farahani, most famous for his performances as a stage actor and director, published his latest book “55 Short Stories” last November.

He began his acting career in theater and joined cinema with the screenplay “Journey of Stone” in 1978.

In 2006, he staged his play “Crazy Crazy World” about the gap between the rich and the poor in the country at the Main Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex.

“About 70 percent of our society is not leading a peaceful life. Our young generation has been mostly overwhelmed with disappointment and anguish,” he lamented.

He had said that the story of the play is similar to those of Anton Chekhov in the atmosphere, adding fatigue and distress stalk the story and the characters are trying to get rid of this situation.

Photo: Actor Biuk Mirzai portrays Cuban leader Fidel Castro in “A Guest from the Caribbean”.

MMS/YAW

