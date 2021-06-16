“Cocoon”, “Sheep Will Devour Us” win awards at Fine Arts Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Cocoon” and “Sheep Will Devour Us” have won awards in various sections of the 8th Fine Arts Film Festival in the United States.

The winners of the festival, which was held online in Venice, California, were announced on Monday. Established by the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art, the festival is dedicated to showing the finest movies in the world about art.

“Cocoon” directed by Yavar Darehzami was selected as best short narrative, while “Sheep Will Devour Us” by Mostafa Rostampur and Atefeh Rezayan received the Women’s Voices Award.

“Cocoon” is about a short man who makes artificial limbs for himself and grows tall. Coming out of his house, we see that everyone is short.

This film shared the award with “The Speech” directed by Haohao Yan from China.

“Sheep Will Devour Us” tells the story of Tahereh, a woman who is the victim of premature marriage. Now she wants to prevent her sister from repeating those bitter memories.

The short narrative also shared the prize with “I Lived Once” directed by Marwah AlMugait from Saudi Arabia.

The award for best feature narrative went to “Jasmine Road” by Canadian director Warren Sulatycky, who also was named best director for this film.

This film also brought Suad Bushnaq from Jordan the award for best composer.

“Portrayal” by Canadian director Billie Mintz was picked as best feature documentary, while the award for best short documentary went to “I Am the Self of My Former Shadow” by French director Joe Tibbetts.

“Dreamland” by Italian director Gianluigi Toccafondo was awarded as best animated film, while the award for best experimental film was given to “Dirt” co-directed by Helanius J. Wilkins and Roma Flowers from the United States.

German director Julian Simon Pache’s “Trees Under Water” won the award for best student film, while Sevgi Hirschhauser from Turkey was selected as best first-time director for her debut “Toprak”.

The Daniel Wood Audience Award went to “Kent Twitchell: Guardians” by Eric Minh Swenson from the United States.

Photo: “Sheep Will Devour Us” by Mostafa Rostampur and Atefeh Rezayan.

MMS/YAW

