Long-neglected cave to be equipped for tourism in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – Long neglected Mazdavand Cave in Khorasan Razavi province, which can grow even more prosperous than the renowned Ali Sadr Cave, will be equipped for tourism to serve sustainable development in terms of local economy and employment, a provincial official has said.

“Unique attractions of Mazdavand Cave have been neglected to help develop the local employment and economy while it has more capacity than Ali Sadr Cave in Hamedan to attract tourists and develop its surroundings,” IRNA quoted Seyyed Kamalodin Mirjafarian as saying on Thursday.

Ali Sadr Cave is a gigantic water-filled cavern wieldy believed to date from the Jurassic era. Entrance to the lengthy cave is situated some 70km north of Hamadan in west-central Iran, itself a hotspot for avid history buffs, day-trippers, and holidaymakers.

AFM