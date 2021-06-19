Book on German literati inspired by Hafez poetry published 

TEHRAN – Berlin-based Iranian scholar Nasser Kanani’s book scrutinizing the German literati influenced by Persian poet Hafez has been published in Germany.

The book entitled “Hafez Love Poems in the Mirror of German Poetry” (“Hafis’ Liebeslyrik im Spiegel der Deutschen Dichtung”) has been released by Konigshausen & Neumann in Wurzburg.

“Hafez is the most famous and popular poet of the Persian tongue,” the publisher wrote in an introduction to the book.



“With his poetry, he has inspired generations of Iranian poets. However, his perfectly formed poetry has proven to be inimitable, and the sheen that emanates from his name has dwarfed all generations of poets in Iran.

“Hafez is also more popular than any other oriental poet in the German-speaking world. So far, his poems have been completely or partially translated into German more than 30 times.

“Many famous but also less famous poets have been inspired by his love poetry.”

This book tells of 126 German-speaking poets from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, who have been influenced by Hafiz. Richard Wagner wrote about him, “Hafez is the greatest poet who ever lived and wrote; he is the greatest and most exalted philosopher.”

Professor Kanani completed his studies in factory science and received his doctorate in the field of solid-state physics at the Technical University of Berlin. In 1979, he received the Venia Legendi for the field of electrochemistry. He was visiting professor at MIT and at the University of Florida in the USA as well as at Sakarya University in Turkey. He is the author of “Electroplating”, which was published in 2005.

Kanani has also published several books on various aspects of Persian culture, including “Hafez and His Divan”, which was published in 2016.

Photo: Front cover of Berlin-based Iranian scholar Nasser Kanani’s book’s “Hafis’ Liebeslyrik im Spiegel der Deutschen Dichtung”.

MMS/YAW