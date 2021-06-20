Yemen's Ansarullah will "enter equation" to defend Al-Quds

Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement says it will be involved should a broader conflict breakout over the Israeli regime’s violations at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Speaking to the Lebanese based al-Mayadeen news channel, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau says the movement “will be part of the equation in defense of the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds”.

Abd al-Wahhab al-Mahbashi says unlike the Arab league which takes no action, Israel pays attention to resistance movements in the region. The official also noted that Israel and the United Arab Emirates are coordinating together on the construction of a mysterious military airbase on the Yemeni Island of Mayyun, also known as Perim. The volcanic Island sits in the strait of Mandeb at the southern entrance of the Red Sea.

Ansarullah has played a key role in the National Salvation Government. Along with the Yemeni armed forces it has bravely resisted Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen. Riyadh launched its bombing campaign on Yemen in March 2015, waging almost daily airstrikes using western made weapons on residential areas.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed as a result, many of them women and children. Riyadh has also imposed a land, air, and sea blockade on its southern neighbor leading to what the United Nations describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Over the past two years, Ansarullah have proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

It has designed indigenous missiles and drones; using them to launch retaliatory attacks on Saudi military sites and oil facilities. On Saturday, Yemen’s armed forces retaliated for the second time in as many days. Army Spokesman, Yayha Sare’e says eight drones targeted the South of the Kingdom including the King Khalid military base near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. Yemeni forces are also close to liberating Ma’arib, the last Saudi stronghold in Yemen.

Many experts say it is widely believed that the Saudis have now lost the war they started and are looking for a peaceful way out. Riyadh wanted to re-instate its former ally, President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power, despite Hadi’s tenure ending in 2014 and his refusal to leave office.