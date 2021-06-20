IranAir to resume Pakistan, France flights

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier IranAir is set to resume flights to and from Pakistan and France after weeks of suspension imposed to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus variant into the Islamic Republic.

The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI) allowed air travel to and from Pakistan and France after dropping the two countries from the red list due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CAOI Spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said that flights to and from Islamabad and Paris had been resumed on Tuesday after a two-month suspension, Fars reported on Sunday.

“However, Iran will continue to enforce a tough ban on flights to 13 countries where the highly-infectious British variant of the coronavirus has not been fully contained,” Zibakhsh explained.

The official said Pakistan and France will remain among the 26 countries which still have a high rate of infection to the virus, adding that flights to those countries will continue with restrictions.

AFM