The skin is the largest and most sensitive vital organ of the body that reveals any issue from inside. The skin suffers from the air pollution caused by the mechanization of the modern world. Skincare and health should be one of your main concerns in this polluted environment.

You should note that the skin evaluation in different conditions is dependent on your skin type. The more you care about your skin, the more beautiful and brighter skin you would have. Having a trusted dermatologist who can provide right-time treatment options is also required. In addition, it is essential to avoid exposure to UV rays and moisturize your skin regularly.

Everyone with any skin type is always concerned about protecting their skin, doing a series of important things regularly should be included in your daily schedule to see how effective it is on the skin. Skincare generally consists of three steps.

Cleansing (washing the skin)

Balancing (using toner)

Hydrate (use moisturizer)

The goal of a skincare routine is to keep your skin in the best condition and make its issues less visible. As you grow older, your skin needs more care, and this requires patience. There are many ways to rejuvenate facial skin that you can do in a short time.

Step 1. Discovering Your Skin Type

Start by identifying your skin type. Then you will know how to take care of it.

The dry skin is rough and desquamating.

The oily skin is sleek and oily and has relatively large pores.

The combined, complex, or T-shaped skin is dry in some parts (cheeks) and oily in others (forehead, nose, and chin).

Sensitive skin may be irritated, or itchy after using cosmetics or other products.

Normal skin is smooth, homogenous with no acne, and even resistant to irritation.

Step 2. Cleanse the skin

For daily skincare must include properly cleansing the skin of all types of impurities. According to your skin type, you can use a variety of foams, gels, or wipes. Be careful when using wipes and do not rub them toughly on your face. If your facial skin is not dry, oily, or T-shaped, you can use slightly warm water for daily washing.

Step 3. use toner

The property of toners (or skin tonics) is to reset the skin's pH to a balanced and proper state that might be disturbed by the cleansers. In this way, using a toner that fits your skin type will restore the lost moisture. Toners contain these substances: alpha and beta hydroxy acids to remove dead skin cells and heal sun-damaged skin. Using toner for oily, dry, and combined skin is one of the ways that help you to have more balanced skin.

Step 4. Hydrate

You may think you are too young to use a moisturizer or that your skin is very oily but all skin types need to be moisturized. Moisturizers help you to keep your skin dry. No matter what type of skin you have, use a moisturizer every day. When your skin is still wet after washing, use it to moisturize your entire face. If you have acne or oily skin, find a moisturizer that is gentle and oil-free so it doesn't clog your pores.

Step 5. Use Sunscreens

Your moisturizer may also contain sunscreen. But it is also a good idea to use a separate sunscreen. The sun can damage your skin in 15 minutes. Even if you are young, you may get skin cancer. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that protects you from UVA and UVB rays. Use it every day, even if the weather is not sunny or cold. The sun's rays can be reflected in water, sand, and snow. Renew the sunscreen every 3 hours.

Skin Care Routine at Night

Wash and cleanse the skin

When you are tired, it is very tempting not to remove makeup and rather to sleep with makeup on. But makeup on the face, clogging the pores of the skin and causing acne. One of the main steps in a night skincare routine is to remove makeup. Never go to bed with makeup on. Sleeping with makeup on is the main reason to damage your skin.

First, remove eye makeup using eye pads and micellar water or another eye makeup remover. Dip the pad into

micellar water and put it on your eyes for 1 minute until your makeups are completely cleaned.

Avoid making any pressure on the eyes and eyelashes. If your eye makeup was not completely cleaned, repeat the above steps to completely clean your eye makeup. In the next step, wash your whole face and neck with a cleanser compatible with your skin type and massage well to remove any mess, makeup, creams, and powder from the skin.

Use a toner to completely remove makeup remnants

Pour the toner on the pad and wipe all parts of the face to remove makeup residue from your face and reset the skin pH. The toner removes excess fat and impurities left on the skin and opens the skin's pores to be refreshed.

Serum or night cream

The use of serum is very vital for nourishing the skin and makes the nutrients reach the skin cells for the freshness and healthiness of the skin. At this stage depending on the skin type and its need, use the proper skin serum. For example, for people over the age of 25, use wrinkle anti-aging products, use vitamin C serum for brightening the skin, or use face anti-pimple for oily skin. The use of serum is completely optional. If your skin does not need any serum, you can skip it. After using the serum, you have to wait for a while until the serum is completely absorbed by the skin (touch your face, if it is wet, wait for it to dry, and if it is not, do the next step).

Do not forget to use eye creams.

Use proper hydrator

The last step in the night skincare routine is to use a moisturizer. Use the compatible moisturizer with your skin type to make your skin look fresher and brighter. Dr. Amir Feily, an Iranian dermatologist who has recently become famous for his extraordinary works and being among the top 30 people on the CrunchBase website, presented the above suggestions to improve skin healthiness as much as possible and recommended that the above steps should be considered to have beautiful, smooth and shiny skin.