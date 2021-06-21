Chinese president congratulates Raisi on presidential win, calls China and Iran ‘strategic partners’

TEHRAN - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi over his election as Iranian president, Xinhua reported.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He added that he highly values the development of China-Iran ties, and stands ready to work with Raisi to strengthen bilateral strategic communication, consolidate mutual political trust, and broaden and deepen win-win cooperation in various fields, so as to create benefits for both countries and their people.

In March Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic partnership which envisions comprehensive economic cooperation between the two countries.

In his first press conference as president-elect on Monday, Raisi said developing ties with China will be on agenda of his administration.

China is also party to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Beijing has been a critic of the U.S. that abandoned the legally binding agreement in May 2018, when Donald Trump was president.

Lebanese president congratulates Raisi

Lebanese President Michael Aoun has also sent a message to Raisi congratulating his election as the Iranian president, Lebanese official news agency LNE reported on Monday.

Wishing success for the president-elect, the Lebanese president insisted on the need to develop “friendly ties” between Beirut and Tehran.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabi Berri and Hezbollah Secretary General have already sent congratulatory message to the Iranian president-elect.

Pakistan president congratulates Raisi for winning Iranians’ trust

Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, has also sent a message to Raisi congratulating him for succeeding to win the trust of the Iranian people in the presidential race.

In a statement written in well-versed Persian language on Sunday night, Pakistan’s presidential palace said, “Arif Alvi, while congratulating Ebrahim Raisi, said that the Iranian people trusted his motivations for peace, welfare and progress.”

Alvi added, “I am sure that during the new presidency the brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan will be strengthened.”

In his message, he also wished success for the Iranian nation and the president-elect.

Also on Saturday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president-elect.

“On his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity,” Khan tweeted in his message.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory, defeating his three rivals with a wide margin.

From a total of 28,933,004 ballots, Raisi succeeded to win 17,926,345 votes. However, Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati, and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi won 3,412,712 votes, 2,427,201 votes, and 999,718 votes, respectively.

PA/PA