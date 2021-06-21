Tomb raider arrested in ancient Elamite realm  

Tehran-Iranian police have arrested a grave robber in the archeological site of Haft Tappeh, which was once part of the ancient Elamite kingdom in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, CHTN reported on Monday.

The accused person was traced and arrested while stealing the metal fences around the ancient tomb of the Elamite king Tepti-ahar, which is one of the oldest tombs, so far been discovered in the site, said Ramin Maknavi, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage.

The culprit was surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

Tepti-ahar, the last ruler of the Kidinuid period (1460-1400 BC), known from inscriptions on bricks, a sale contract from Susa, and a text said to be from Malamir (in Lorestan Province), is mentioned on approximately 55 of the Haft-Tappeh tablets, bearing the title “king of Susa and Anshan”.

Tepti-Ahar built a new capital of Kanbak (modern Haft-Tappeh). The excavated archive shows the diplomatic exchange with Babylonia, possibly even dynastic marriages.

Haft Tappeh (literary meaning “Seven Mounds”) is located 15 kilometers to the south of the ancient city of Susa, itself a highly significant archeological site in southwest Iran.

Early excavations in Haft-Tappeh conducted by the late Iranian archaeologist Dr. Ezzatollah Negahban yielded a large number of petroglyphs bearing cuneiform inscriptions in Akkadian, belonging to Elamite kings. The petroglyphs contain information on the religious beliefs, trading methods, and the political, cultural, and social relations of the time.

The site first drew attention to itself when parts of a brick wall and a vault were found during a construction project in the area. Early archeological studies showed that the site housed the world's oldest vault built over the tomb of Tepti-Ahar.

