Restorers to refine centuries-old mansion in eastern Iran

TEHRAN- Soltani Mansion, a historical building in Qaen city, the eastern province of South Khorasan, has undergone some rehabilitation works, a local tourism official has said.

The plasterwork of the interior and portions of the exterior façade, which had been damaged due to natural elements, underwent restoration, Hamid Abbaszadeh announced on Monday.

The mansion that currently houses Qaen's anthropology museum dates back to Zand-era (1751 to 1794) and it was fully restored and renovated during the Qajar era (1789–1925), the official added.

The building has a rectangular plan, with summer and winter porches, kitchen and storage, and several rooms on either side, he added.

The historical monument has been registered on the National Heritage list.

South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

