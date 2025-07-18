Hamas: Israel pursuing ‘policy of mass starvation’ in Gaza

Hamas has accused Israel of pursuing a “policy of mass starvation” against Palestinians in what it says is a “crime against humanity”, amid warnings from health officials in the territory about growing numbers of starving civilians seeking help, Al Jazeera reported.

“The famine imposed by the occupation on the Gaza Strip represents a deliberate crime against humanity, in which food is used as a weapon of war to subjugate a resilient people,” said the Hamas statement.

“We call for urgent popular and official action to stop this heinous crime and save the hundreds of thousands of starving and besieged people.”