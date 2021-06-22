Nikkhah Bahrami named Iran’s flagbearer for Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran basketball small forward Samad Nikkhah Bahrami will headline Iran’s delegation at the Opening Ceremony of 2020 Olympic Games.

Nikkhah Bahrami represented Iran at 2008 Olympic Games and will also play for the Iranian team in Tokyo.

He has won three gold medals at the FIBA Asia Championship and two silver medals at the Asian Games.

Iran will take part at the 2020 Olympic Games with 65 athletes.

The 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 23 July 2021 at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo.