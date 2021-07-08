Woman shooter Rostamian named Iran’s flagbearer in Tokyo

TEHRAN – Woman shooter Hanieh Rostamian was named as Iran’s flagbearer at the 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

She will carry the nation’s flag at the 23 July ceremony to open the Tokyo Games.

Rostamian is a member of Iran’s women's 10m air pistol at Tokyo.

Basketball player Samad Nikkhah Bahrami had been already named the male’s flagbearer for the nation.

For the first time, the International Olympic Committee has decreed that a male and female carry the flag of each nation at the ceremony.