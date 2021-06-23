Iran’s ICT minister: No satellite launched and therefore no failure

TEHRAN — Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Wednesday refuted reports by the U.S. media outlets claiming failure of two satellite launches by Iran, saying no satellite has been launched.

“The Pars 1 and Nahid satellites have all gone through their processes and are in the Space Organization. The news of the failure of the launch is not confirmed by us,” Azari Jahromi said after a cabinet meeting.



He added that the ministry has not delivered the satellites yet and is following their launch.

SA/PA