President-elect Raisi visits Rouhani

TEHRAN – President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday attended the presidential building in central Tehran to meet outgoing president Hassan Rouhani.

“Today, the president-elect came to visit Hojatoleslam President Hassan Rouhani by attending the Pasture,” the presidential communications office said in a tweet.

In the tweet, Alireza Mo’azi, director of the communications office, said the transition period is being done in a “professional, civil and ethical” manner.

On Tuesday morning First Vice President Es’haq also visited the president-elect and congratulated him for winning the presidential election.

At the meeting Jahangiri wished success for the president-elect and his team.

In remarks on Wednesday, presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said Raisi is the president of the entire Iranian nation and all political groups and factions should back him.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory, defeating his three rivals with a wide margin.

From a total of 28,933,004 ballots, Raisi succeeded to win 17,926,345 votes. However, Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnasser Hemmati, and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi won 3,412,712 votes, 2,427,201 votes, and 999,718 votes, respectively.

