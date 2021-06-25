Iran's Keikha takes gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

TEHRAN – Saeedreza Keikha of Iran claimed a gold medal in the men’s Pommel Horse at the 13th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on Friday.

He won the gold with 15.200 points, followed by Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov (15.033) and Japanese Kohei Kameyama (14.600).

Another Iranian gymnast Mahdi Ahmad Kohani won a bronze medal in the men’s Still Rings.

He finished in third place with 14.800 points.

Gold medal went to Greek Eleftherios Petrounias (15.500) and Brazilian Arthur Zanetti seized the silver medal with 14.933 points.

The competition is being held from June 23 to 26 in Doha, Qatar