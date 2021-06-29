Iranian gymnast Keikha fails to qualify for Olympics

TEHRAN - Iranian gymnast Saeedreza Keikha failed to secure his spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Keikha’s original work on Pommel Horse earned gold over top qualifier Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) at the 13th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup four days ago, giving the Iranian his first-ever FIG World Cup title.

However, he could not earn his spot in the Games and lost the Olympics battle to his Japanese rival Kohei Kameyama.

Local media reports suggest that Keikha will represent Iran at the 2020 Olympic Games after receiving a wild card.

The rescheduled Summer Olympic Games are being held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.