Iran's Keikha reaches pommel horse exercises final

TEHRAN – Saeedreza Keikha from Iran qualified for the final of the pommel horse exercises at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 on Friday.

The Iranian gymnast finished in third place with 14,500 points behind China and Japan gymnasts.

In the pommel horse exercises, Hao Weng (15.433 points, China), Takaaki Sugino (14.600 points, Japan), Vladislav Poliashov (14.466 points, Russia), Nariman Kurbanov (14.433 points, Kazakhstan), Thierry Pellerin (14.433 points, Canada), Kirill Prokopev (14.266 points, Russia) and Filip Ude (14.166 points, Croatia) reached the finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 12 through March 15. This World Cup also qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the list of applications, 158 athletes from 42 countries are taking part in the World Cup.