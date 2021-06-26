Shorts from Iran line up for Fribourg Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Four short movies from Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the Fribourg International Film Festival, which will take place in Fribourg, Switzerland from July 16 to 25.

The films are “False Ceiling”, “Nahid”, “The Chick” and “All the Time”.

“False Ceiling” directed by Mohsen Najafi Mehri is about a young couple who damaged the ceiling of the underground car parking garage in the apartment building. Should the two confess the truth or keep it from the neighbors? An Iranian Snow Therapy about the first steps into adult life.

Directed by Samad Alizadeh, “Nahid” features aspects of the patriarchal and traditionalist Iranian society when a woman dies. Although she accepts the wrath of her family, Nahid protests against it.

In “The Chick”, a cook at a rest stop in the middle of the desert is looking for a solution to rescue her friend who recently emigrated illegally from Afghanistan. An absurd and gripping film full of love, Bijan Aarabi is the director of the film.

In “All the Time” directed by Shadi Karamrudi, a shocking discovery turns Toranj’s life upside down. Doubts begin to gnaw at her until the lines between seriousness and fun become blurred. EThe excitement lasts until the last second.

The Fribourg festival is focused on selected films from Asia, Africa and Latin America. The Grand Prize is the main award of the event.

“The Ocean Behind the Window” by Babak Nabizadeh was screened in the School Program of the festival in March.

It is about Borhan, who sees the influx of tourists as a great way to earn some money. When things do not go exactly as planned, the ensuing events challenge his friendships, innocence and values.

Iranian filmmakers are frequent visitors to the Fribourg festival.

In 2006, “Slowly” by Maziar Miri won the Grand Prize Regard d’Or at the festival.

The film is about a railroad station employee named Mahmud who receives a telephone call informing him that his wife Pari has left him. All the evidence indicates that she has been disloyal to him, but Mahmud tries to discover the truth himself.

In addition, “Asho” by Jafar Najafi was picked as the best short film in the 2020 edition.

Photo: “Nahid” by Samad Alizadeh.



MMS/YAW