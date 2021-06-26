Iran warns U.S. diplomat over meddlesome remarks

TEHRAN — After interfering remarks by Dorothy Shea, the U.S. ambassador in Beirut, the Iranian embassy criticized the U.S. diplomat for his intrusive remarks, warning that the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers does not need approval from U.S. authorities.

“Arrival of Iranian tankers in Beirut does not need worthless remarks of the U.S. ambassador. The U.S. ambassador should not interfere in the fraternal relations between the two countries and the two nations of Iran and Lebanon,” the embassy tweeted in response to the U.S. ambassador.

Just hours after the televised address by Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, who announced on Friday that the Hezbollah movement had made necessary preparations to import fuel from Iran, Ambassador Shea claimed that importing fuel from Iran was “really not a solution”.

SA/PA