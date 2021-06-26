Intelligence minister meets President-elect Raisi

TEHRAN – Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and a number of his deputies met on Saturday with President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Congratulating Raisi for winning the June 18 presidential vote, Alavi wished success for him and his future government and also presented a report about the performance of the Intelligence Ministry.

The president-elect thanked the intelligence minister and other ministry officials for their greetings. He also said the Intelligence Ministry belongs to the Islamic Republic system rather than governments.

The president-elect also insisted on the role of the ministry in identifying loopholes generating corruption and combating it.

Raisi will officially start his job as president in mid-August.

Labor and Welfare Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari also visited the office of Raisi to congratulate his presidential victory and brief him about the challenges and opportunities of the future government in this area.

PA/PA