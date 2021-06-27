How to Choose the Right Mentor to Guide You to Success, as per Maksim Konstantinov

Maksim Konstantinov, a 30-year-old Russian finance professional, has made a name for himself in the finance world. From financial services provision, financial audits, business consulting, and investment portfolio building to private investors' financial management, Maksim has created an impressive work portfolio that speaks of his financial expertise. He doesn’t mince his words when it comes to the role of mentors in one’s success.

Having grown up in an average household, Maksim has had to work for everything he currently owns. He understood that to finance his desired lifestyle, especially his love for posh cars, he needed to make smart business and investment decisions. With over 12 years of industry experience, Maksim Konstantinov has acquired knowledge in financial management that he is willing to share through mentorship. Out of experience, Maksim recognizes the need to select the right mentor who aligns with your dreams and plans. But, how do you identify the right mentor?

Maksim Konstantinov’s first tip to selecting the right mentor is to ensure your vision and that of your mentor align. A great mentor understands the direction you desire for your career and will help you steer your career in that direction. It is therefore prudent to have a conversation with your mentor and understand how they feel about you and the vision you have. Remember that although the mentor will be going out of their way to help you, your career is your responsibility.

With his specialization being financial management, especially trading, Maksim would be a perfect mentor for an individual looking to venture into trading as a full-time job. He credits his success as a trader to his extensive knowledge and ability to recognize statistical patterns from financial data. This, he says, is the most important lesson he aims to pass down to his mentees.

Second, as a mentee, you need to identify the areas you need to work on and find a mentor with strengths in that area. In his journey to become a full-time trader, Maksim Konstantinov had to learn the ins and outs of the trading market space.

He surrounded himself with individuals who had experience in trading and learned about it. He joined hands with his sister, Nina Konstantinov, who was already in the business. Maksim admits that this is one reason he was able to build a vast trading empire.

Create a partnership plan and share it with your partners. “Like any other venture, a mentorship arrangement needs to have an actionable plan,” says Maksim Konstantinov. This is the only way to ensure the mentor and mentee are in agreement, and they can measure progress made during the period of interaction.

As a response to the growing need for trading mentors, Maksim Konstantinov created trading apps and short trading courses. The courses are a step-by-step guide into trading, which almost feels like a mentor showing you the ropes. This way, Maksim hopes to disseminate his trading knowledge to the whole world.