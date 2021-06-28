Illegal diggers arrested in central Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian police have arrested two illegal excavators in Mahalat county of Markazi province.

The police detained the culprits in a quick and surprising action while they were digging into a private house in search of antiquities, Mahalat tourism chief said on Monday.

The diggers were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, Mehdi La’lbar added.

Markazi province is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions. Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

AFM