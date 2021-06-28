Barbara Dee’s “Halfway Normal” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – American writer Barbara Dee’s 2017 novel “Halfway Normal” has been published in Persian.

Mahbubeh Najafkhani is the translator of the novel published by Ofoq in Tehran.

A cancer survivor must readjust to “normal” middle school life in this hopeful novel from the author of “Star-Crossed” and “Truth or Dare”.

Norah Levy has just completed two years of treatment for leukemia and is ready to go back to the “real world” of middle school.

The hospital social worker warns her the transition back may be tricky, but Norah isn’t worried. Compared with battling cancer, how tricky can seventh grade be?

Very. Everyone is either treating Norah like she will break at any second, or acting weird about all the attention she’s getting.

Her best friend, Harper, does her best to be there for Norah, but she doesn’t get it, really—and is hanging out with a new group of girls, leaving Norah feeling a little unsteady. Norah’s other good friend, Silas, is avoiding her. What’s that about, anyway?

When Norah is placed with the eighth graders for math and science she meets Griffin, a cute boy who encourages her love of drawing and Greek mythology.

And Norah decides not to tell him her secret that she was “that girl” who had cancer. But when something happens to make secret-keeping impossible, Norah must figure out a way to share her cancer story.

But how do you explain something to others that you can’t explain to yourself? And then, once you find the words, how do you move forward with a whole new “normal”?

As the author of several middle-grade novels, including “Maybe He Just Likes You”, “Everything I Know About You” and “Star-Crossed”, Dee has said, “I’ve always been a big reader.”

“Growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., I also rode my bike and went to camp and did all the regular-kid stuff, but mostly what I did was read,” he added.

Photo: Front Cover of the Persian rendition of Barbara Dee’s young adult novel “Halfway Normal”.




