1st meeting of Iran-Serbia energy, mining working group held online

TEHRAN – The first meeting of an Iran-Serbia energy and mining working group, which has been established under the framework of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, was held through video conference on June 30.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the two sides including Serbia’s deputy mining and energy minister, Iranian deputy industry minister, and the deputy head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the portal of the Energy Ministry known as Paven reported.

The attendees of the meeting stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in the fields of energy and mining. It was also decided that the two sides will continue talks in three areas of mining, electricity, and renewable energy, along with the oil and gas sector to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Back in March, Iran's Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour and Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic held talks on ways to develop cooperation in the fields of energy and mineral sector.

The two officials highlighted good relations between Tehran and Belgrade and called for enhanced cooperation.

The Serbian minister underlined that formation of an energy and mining working group under the framework of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee as an important step toward the development of mutual cooperation.

Referring to Iran's great capacities in the energy and mineral sectors, she said that Serbia is willing to develop effective and sustainable cooperation with Iran in those fields.

The Serbian minister expressed hope that sanctions would be lifted to prepare the grounds for cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said Tehran attaches great importance to its ties with Belgrade.

Pointing to the mutual agreement on the formation of the energy and mining working group, the ambassador hoped that this mechanism would help develop economic cooperation.

"The two countries have tried to support the development of cooperation in the sanctions [era.]", Hassanpour said.

