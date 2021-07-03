Jahanfekrian becomes first female weightlifter to represent Iran at Olympics

TEHRAN – Female weightlifter Parisa Jahanfekrian will represent Iran at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Iranian lifter was awarded the quota place after Samoan Iuniarra Sipaia withdrew from the 87kg weight class.

Farzaneh Fasihi in women’s 100 meters and Soraya Aghaei in badminton had been awarded the Olympic quota places last week.

Jahanfekrian is the 11th Iranian woman in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Armina Sadeghian, Najmeh Khedmati, Fatemeh Karamzadeh and Hanieh Rostamian in shooting, Sara Bahmanyar and Hamideh Abbasali in karate, Nazanin Molaei in rowing, Nahid Kiani in taekwondo, Farzaneh Fasihi in athletic and Soraya Aghaei have previously secured their places at Tokyo 2020.