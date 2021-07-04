Weightlifter Jahanfekrian wants to show how strong Iranian women are

TEHRAN - Female weightlifter Parisa Jahanfekrian hopes her presence at the 2020 Olympic Games can pave the way for other Iranian women to show how strong they are.

Jahanfekrian was awarded the quota place after Samoan Iuniarra Sipaia withdrew from the 87kg weight class.

The lifter has recently undergone a hand surgery but he is determined to get prepared for the Games.

“I am proud of representing Iran at the Olympics. I cannot find words to express how happy I am since the best weightlifters of the world will participate in the competition,” Jahanfekrian said.

“Prior to the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships in April, I suffered a hand injury and missed the event in Uzbekistan. But I was informed I can take part at the Olympic Games. Nobody thought this would happen and I am very happy for this historical event for me and the Iranian women,” she added.

“I will do my best to get prepared for the Games. Maybe I could not get the result I am looking for but it can be a beginning of a way for the Iranian women to show that they are capable of participating at the Olympic Games,” Jahanfekrian stated.