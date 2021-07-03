Tokyo exhibit showcase Japanese artists’ paintings on Iran 

TEHRAN – Paintings by eight professional Japanese artists inspired by cultural attractions in Iran were showcased in an exhibition that opened in Tokyo on Friday.

The exhibition has been organized with contributions from Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) and the Iran Cultural Center in Tokyo, the ICRO announced in a press release on Saturday.

This art show is part of the Iran-Japan Cultural Exchange Exhibition, which will run for five days.

The Japanese artists Jun Matsubara, Shigenobu Moriyama, Hideko Murata, Takumi Sejima, Kidai Taguchi, Soh Tsukamoto, Syouichirou Tsukuda and Kazunori Yamauchi have also put a number of their artworks on view at the exhibition.

Matsubara is participating in this exhibit with “Beautiful Iran” that depicts a view of Imam Mosque in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Murata has created “A Day to Thank Family Members” exclusively for the exhibition.

“Persepolis” by Sejima, “Travel” by Taguchi, “More than a Memory” by Tsukamoto, “Tehran” by Tsukuda, “A Fantasy of Pars with a Vase and Tulip” by Yamauchi and “Desert and Flower” by Moriyama have been drawn for the exhibition.

“The artists, except for one of them, have never traveled to Iran and know very little about the country,” Iranian cultural attaché Hossein Divsalar said.

“We held meetings with the artists, providing them with information about Iran, as a result of which they finally became interested in Iran,” he added.

The Iran Cultural Center in Tokyo is currently organizing the Iran Cultural Month, which opened at the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo last Monday.

Top documentaries on Iran have been selected to be screened during the festival. The organizers also plan to screen videos of performances by a large number of top Iranian music ensembles.

Several exhibitions of Iranian handicrafts and cuisine will also be organized during the festival.

Photo: Iranian cultural attache Hossein Divsalar (3rd L) and Japanese artist visit the Iran-Japan Cultural Exchange Exhibition in Tokyo on July 1, 2021.

