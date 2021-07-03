American forces will fully withdraw from Afghanistan before September 11: WH.

Spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, has clarified conflicting reports, claiming that the withdrawal of all forces will be completed by the end of August.

She also confirmed that Afghans who served in ‘at-risk' categories, such as interpreters and translators who served for the U.S. Army will be relocated to a location outside of Afghanistan, but declined to give any numbers or locations citing security reasons. Washington also says that President Biden has long believed the war cannot be won militarily.

This comes as U.S. troops have withdrawn overnight from the largest military base in Afghanistan. The Bagram military base north of Kabul was handed over to the Afghan Military Security in its entirety after almost 20 years of occupying the base.

Germany, which has the second-largest contingent in Afghanistan after the U.S. fully withdrew earlier this week, with Italy quick to follow suit with media speculation that the UK also leave over the coming days. As the military occupation ends, Afghanistan is witnessing a rise in violence and poverty; while different terrorist troops, that had no presence before have now emerged. Critics of the two-decade war, the longest in American history, say U.S. officials should be put on trial for war crimes.