U.S. seeks disintegration of Iran, Syria and Iraq: IRGC general 

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian general has said that the United States seeks to disintegrate a number of countries in the region but the Iranian Leader’s directions have prevented it from achieving its goal.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned that the U.S. is pursuing plans to break up Syria, Iraq and Iran.

U.S. troops are present in Syria and Iraq and face growing calls from local resistance groups to leave these countries.

Addressing a ceremony in Qom on Friday night, the General said, “Enemies are trying every day to take control of the region and gain access to the resources of the countries. Today, the Americans are based in Syria and seek to disintegrate Iraq, Syria and Iran. But they have not succeeded thanks to the Leader (Ayatollah Khamenei)'s guidance, and the important thing is the vigilance and insight of the people of the region and Iran.”

He added that the regional nations and the IRGC will not allow the Americans to implement their plots, stressing that martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani will not be forgotten and it has further awakened the nations, according to Fars News.

Earlier this week, Deputy IRGC Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani called on the U.S. to leave the region immediately.

“The IRGC advises the United States to leave the region right now,” Brigadier General Javani said last Monday.

He reiterated that the enemy's threats are not new and are repetitions of the previous threats, and said that the enemy knows that the IRGC is ready for any confrontation.

Iran has long called for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the region and doubled down on this policy after the assassination of General Soleimani earlier last year.

In May, Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that the presence of foreign military troops in the region would only cause insecurity in the region, not peace.

Ever since General Soleimani was assassinated on January 3, 2020, in Baghdad along with his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’ Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iranian officials have placed the goal of expelling the U.S. from the region high on their foreign policy agenda and they still insist that the U.S. must leave the region.

Nearly a week after the U.S. targeted the top Iranian general, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said the real revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will be the expulsion of the United States troops from the region.

The real revenge for the United States’ criminal and illegal actions, at the top of which is the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, will be their expulsion from the region,” he said during a meeting with then-Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Tehran.

Jahangiri said that interferences by certain Western countries, especially the U.S., have caused instability and insecurity in the West Asia region.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei also underlined the need to expel the U.S. forces from the region in the aftermath of Soleimani’s assassination.

“Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it and the murderers,” said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a meeting with a group of officials who were responsible for commemorating the first anniversary of the assassination of the general.

The Leader said Iran has slapped the U.S. in the face by launching a missile strike on the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq earlier this year.

But the tougher slap, the Leader pointed out, would be expelling the U.S. troops from the West Asia region.

