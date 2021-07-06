U.S. forces comes under second rocket attack within 6 days in Syria

Media reports in Syria and the region say a U.S. military base in Syria’s eastern Deir al-Zawr province has come under rocket attack.

The reports say at least two rockets have been fired at the American base near the al-Omar oil field.

A UK-based monitoring group affiliated with Syria’s opposition as well as a spokesman for U.S.-backed Kurdish forces have also confirmed the reports. It is unclear from which direction the rockets were fired from.

However, a U.S. military spokesman for American forces occupying Iraq and Syria has denied the base has come under attack again. The operation comes six days after a barrage of rockets struck the same American base. Last week’s attack came on the backdrop of airstrikes by U.S. warplanes against Iraqi security forces in Iraq and Syria, along the two country’s border crossing region of al Bukamal - al-Qaim. The attack killed four Iraqi soldiers and one Syrian child as well as injuring a number of Syrian civilians. There have been growing anger and calls for U.S. forces to withdraw from both countries. Hundreds of American forces are occupying eastern

Syria, including the country’s oil fields there. Washington has sent the troops without permission from the Syrian government or a United Nations mandate. In Iraq, thousands of troops are militarily occupying the country despite legislation passed by the Iraqi parliament in January 2020 demanding an end to their occupation. Anger has grown in Iraq following the U.S. assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy chief of Popular Mobilization Forces, an armed faction of the country’s security forces, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis. As American forces refuse to end their occupation of Iraq, there have been growing attacks against U.S military bases as well as American convoys.