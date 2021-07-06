Ten historical monuments in Zanjan restored in Q1

TEHRAN - A total of ten historical monuments in Zanjan province underwent restoration during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The Ilkhanid era (1256–1353) mausoleum of Chalabi Oghlou, parts of the historical bazaar of Zanjan, Zolfaqari Archaeological Museum, Sangi Caravanserai, and parts of the UNESCO-tagged Soltaniyeh Dome were among the monuments restored, CHTN quoted Mohammadreza Mohammadpur as saying on Tuesday.

It is very important to revive and restore historical monuments as they can play an important role in the development and prosperity of a region if used properly, the official added.

Approximately, there are 20 historical buildings, which need urgent restoration in Zanjan, he explained.

To receive better maintenance, historical buildings could be [temporarily] ceded to the private sector so that they will receive better maintenance and they will be profitable as well, he noted.

Over the past couple of years, hundreds of historical sites and monuments across Iran have been temporarily ceded to the private investors by auctions reportedly to gain higher productivity and better maintenance.

Conducted by the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, the scheme is expected to assist a sustainable development for the local communities through fueling a tourism boom along the once flourishing route.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/ AFM