Top artworks on pandemic honored at Jihad Narration Art Festival 

TEHRAN – Top artworks on COVID-19 were honored during the closing ceremony of the Jihad Narration Art Festival at the Sureh Hall of the Art Bureau on Monday evening.

The festival has been initiated by the bureau, a satellite institute of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), to praise artists helping raise awareness about the virus.

IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi and a large number of cultural officials attended the ceremony.

MMS/YAW