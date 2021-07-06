U.S. embassy, military base attacked in Iraq

According to AFP, U.S. anti-aircraft systems stationed at the American embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad have fired salvos of rockets to bring down an armed drone.

Videos of the rounds of rockets lightening up Baghdad’s skies were quickly posted on social media. It’s not clear from the footage if the drone landed in the embassy compound as no explosion is seen in the air. Some Iraqi media outlets suggest more than one drone had targeted the embassy, which is home to a military base.

Since the start of the year, some 50 operations have targeted American interests in the country. Some analysts say the figure is higher.

Drone attacks pose a dilemma for the American occupation forces as they tend to evade air defenses. It’s also unclear who was behind the operation; as the Iraqi resistance had stated before, it will not target U.S. diplomatic missions out of respect for the country’s sovereignty.

This is despite the fact the resistance says the embassy is being used for extremely sinister purposes. The embassy attack came just hours after America’s largest military base in Iraq had come under fresh rocket fire. According to an army spokesman for U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, Colonel Wayne Marotto, three rockets hit the ain al-Assad Air Base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The spokesman said that the damage of the attack was still being assessed. No casualties have been reported.

There has been no claim of responsibility, but the attacks come days after American warplanes killed Iraqi security forces and a Syrian child in Iraq and Syria.

The anti-American sentiment is running very high in Iraq following Washington’s assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General, Qassem Soleimani, and Deputy Chief of the country’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, in the vicinity of Baghdad International airport. Following the assassination, Iran retaliated by destroying much of ain al-Assad airbase with at least ten missiles. It was the largest ballistic missile attack ever against U.S. forces, with each missile carrying a warhead that weighed more than 1,000 pounds, causing traumatic brain injuries to hundreds of American troops.