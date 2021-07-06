Iran: U.S. must know that bullying won’t serve its interests

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the United States must understand that bullying will worsen its situation in the region.

“The United States must realize that bullying not only does not achieve its regional goals, but also will aggravates its situation in West Asia,” Khatibzadeh said, speaking to reporters.

The remarks by Khatibzadeh came as the United States for the second time targeted the positions of Iraqi and Syrian forces who are fighting the main remnants of ISIS at the Iraq-Syria borders.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to the White House claims about the moves by these groups in Iraq-Syria border.

White House claimed that the attacks were made by Iran-backed militias.

Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran has not and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq.

