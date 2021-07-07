Book chronicles Iran-Japan relations on cinema 

TEHRAN – A book studying cinema ties between Iran and Japan has been published in Iran.

Qodratollah Zakeri, an Iranian expert on Japanese studies, is the author of the book “Iran-Japan Cinema” published by the Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute in Tehran.

Zakeri has written the book based on a commission from the Iran Cultural Center in Tokyo, the Iranian cultural attaché in Japan, Hossein Divsalar, said in a press release published on Tuesday.

In one chapter, the book delves into the common subjects portrayed by Japanese and Iranian filmmakers.

It also provides a deep insight into the history of films in the two countries, discussing joint film projects carried out by Iranian and Japanese filmmakers.

The Japanese knowledge of Iranian cinema and Iranians’ acquaintance with Japanese are among the topics discussed in the book.

Film festivals in both the countries and the presence of their filmmakers at events are studied in a special chapter.

“So far, there has been no book to discuss comprehensively film ties between Iran and Japan,” Divsalar said.

“Now, this book provides film experts with unique information about the Iran-Japan relations on cinema,” he added.

He noted that the book aims to provide a route for closer relations in the field of cinema.

Previously in April 2019, Alhoda released “Japanese Studies in Iran” co-written by Mohammad Taqizadeh and Zakeri based on a commission from the Iran Cultural Center in Tokyo.

The center is currently organizing the Iran Cultural Month, which opened at the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo last week.

Top documentaries on Iran have been selected to be screened during the festival. The organizers also plan to screen videos of performances by a large number of top Iranian music ensembles.

Paintings by the Japanese artists Jun Matsubara, Shigenobu Moriyama, Hideko Murata, Takumi Sejima, Kidai Taguchi, Soh Tsukamoto, Syouichirou Tsukuda and Kazunori Yamauchi were also showcased in Tokyo as part of the Iran-Japan Cultural Exchange Exhibition last Friday.

Several exhibitions of Iranian handicrafts and cuisine will also be organized during the festival.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Iran-Japan Cinema”.

MMS/YAW