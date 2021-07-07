“Malakout” named best animation at Ignite Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short film “Malakout” (“Divinity”) was crowned as best animation at the Ignite Film Festival in Swindon, a town in southwestern England, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Farnush Abedi, the film also won the award for best sound design by Sorush Abedi.

Produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the film tells the story of a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

The film has been screened in numerous international events and won several awards, including the Excellence Award at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival.

It also won two honors, including the best director award for Abedi, at the Dead of Night Film Festival in Liverpool.

It also received the best score award at the festival. Sorush Abedi has also worked as a composer in this acclaimed movie.

“Asphyxiate” directed by Nicole Pott from the UK won the award for best short drama at the Ignite Film Festival.

The film written by Michaela Longden is about a young woman who tries to gasp for air as she drowns in the memories of a tainted relationship.

“A New Leash on Life” by Canadian director Daniel Jeffery was named best comedy.

In the film, after one too many rage-filled outbursts, a magical talking dog named Basketball must talk his owner, Frank, out of having him put down.

The award for best horror film went to “Black Moon” by American director Ryan Graff. On her walk home, a young mother is lured into a tunnel, unaware of what has been awakened inside on the night of a black moon.

“Ina’s Circle” by William Lorton from the United States was also picked as best documentary.

A filmmaker is shocked to learn that the two paintings hanging in his childhood home were done by a relative born in 1888. This kicks off a four-year journey chronicling the life of California artist Ina Perham Story (1888-1979), to understand her artwork, her independence, and her famous friends from the early 20th century.

Photo: “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

MMS/YAW