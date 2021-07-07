Iran fall short against Lithuania at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a heavy 96-53 loss against Lithuania at the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Wednesday.

Every Lithuanian scored while Azuolas Tubelis led the way with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Iran’s Parsa Fallah scored 11 points.

“We made it look easy but it's difficult to play against every team in this tournament so we are happy to get the win and onto the next one,” Lithuania guard Liutauras Lelevicius said.

Iran will play Mali on Friday for the 9–16th place.

The tournament runs from July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.

The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.